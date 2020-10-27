PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A big protest demonstration against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was held at Hangu district in connection with Kashmir black day marked on Tuesday.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Thall, Mujahid Ali, the rally was started from Tehsil Administration Thall Office and marched up to Bannu Chowk.

People of all walks of life including human rights activists, politicians, academicians, students, drivers, labourers and Kashmiris were holding placards and banners to condemn illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947 and revoking special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019.

The protestors demanded from international powers including United Nations to give right of self- determination to people of IIOJK as promised to them in several resolutions by world body.

The speakers said lasting peace in South Asia can't be addressed unless resolution of the core issue of Kashmir.

Freedom movement in IIOJK has entered into a decisive stage and time was nearer when Kashmiris would get independence from India's yoke.

The speakers highly appreciated the measures taken by the PTI Government for highlighting the issue of Kashmir on international forms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had boldly highlighted Kashmir issue at all international forums including at UN General Assembly in line with wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris and exposed Indian Government atrocities and human rights abuses in IIOJK.

They said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition plan of subcontinent and India cannot occupy it with force furthermore.

The participants said Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmir brothers of IIOJK till they get freedom from Indian yoke.