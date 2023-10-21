Open Menu

Protest Rally Against Israeli Oppression And Barbarity In Palestine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Protest rally against Israeli oppression and barbarity in Palestine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Glass Bangles Dealers Association on Saturday organized a protest rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, denouncing Israel's strikes and atrocities.

The rally was led by divisional president Ali Raza, general secretary Salahuddin Ghouri, and other prominent figures and attracted participants from various parts of the city.

Rally participants held banners and placards displaying slogans in support of the Palestinian people and condemning Israeli actions.

Addressing the rally participants, the leaders condemned the aggression of Israeli forces against Palestinian Muslims and emphasized the need for Islamic nations to unite in a collective effort against this aggression.

Rally participants decried Israel's heinous acts, such as targeting hospitals and Palestinian children in air strikes, and called upon the United Nations to take notice of Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and to immediately halt the ongoing conflict.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Israel Hyderabad Muslim From

Recent Stories

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

19 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

49 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

3 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

3 hours ago
PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

3 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

5 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan