Protest rally condemned abrogation of special status of IIOJK.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A massive public protest against Indian aggression in IIlegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)was held in Capital under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat and International Forum for Justice and Human here on Thursday.

People marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to UN observers' mission office and presented a condemnatory resolution to mission officers.

Hundreds of women, children, elders and youth, including leaders of various political and religious parties took part in the anti-India protests.

While addressing the protesters on the occasion of Black Day, the speakers said that protest against India is being observed in the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir today. "The people of the state want to tell India that the Kashmiri people will never recognize India's coercive military rule", speakers reiterated.

The speakers said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir reject the illegal actions of India on August 5, 2019. The speakers added that India's laws imposed on August 5, 2019 are clear violation of UN resolutions and principles of the UN and the Security Council. The speakers strongly condemned the military attacks on unarmed civilians by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, the massacre of the youth, violation of human, religious, political and social rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

They demanded UN, permanent members of UN security council and all other international human rights organizations to intervene and stop India for committing heinous war crimes and human rights violations in IOK.

Leader of Opposition in Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Former Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, , Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Member Legislative Assembly Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi, PTI leader Dr. Lutf-ur-Rehman, Maulana Abdul Aziz Alvi, Shaukat Javed Mir, Mehnaz Qureshi, Javed Ahmad Mughal, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor, Muhammad Aslam Inqalabi, Abdul Rauf Tantrey, Muhammad Aimal Farzam and others also addressed the gathering. On August 5, 2019, Indian government abrogated the article 370 and 35-A and forcefully divided the occupied territory contrary to UN resolutions and annexed as Union territory.