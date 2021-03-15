Protest rally condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A protest was prompted under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday against siege and activities patronage by Indian Military and Intelligence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to details, a protest sit-in was held in order to pay tribute the martyrs of Kashmiri youth being executed by Indian forces in Shopian district of Occupied Kashmir.

A large number of citizens participated in the protest that was chanting slogans against the Indian government, forces and fascist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing the gathering, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said it was the third day of siege in Rawalpura area of Shopian orchestrated by Indian forces.

He said "three Kashmiris were martyred while many unarmed civilians were attacked with pellet guns and bullets and about 200 civilians were injured." He maintained that 17 civilians were shifted to Srinagar Hospital in critical condition. Uzair stated that Indian terrorist forces have sprayed chemicals and set ablaze about dozen houses.

"India is carrying out deadly attacks on unarmed civilians under the guise of democracy," he added.

The speakers said that India is treating the Kashmiri people as an oppressed serfs and deprived state. They urged that the people of Jammu and Kashmir demand the right to self-determination from Security Council.

The speakers said that India should know that it will never be able to crush the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people through aggression and oppression.

"The people of the state have made everlasting sacrifices for freedom and demand their basic human rights from India," they added.

The speakers called upon the United Nations to end all sieges, operations and killings by Indian forces inside the disputed state.

Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaqul islam, Javed Ahmad Mughal, Mehtab Hamid Adv , Sheikh Azhar, Sardar Danish, Usman Ali Hashim, Muhammad Aimal Farzam, Refugee representatives Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Chaudhry Shah Wali, Abdul Hameed Lone and Syed Meher Gillani and others also spoke on the occasion.