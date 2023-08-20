Protest rally held against murder of journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A rally was taken out against the brutal killing of a journalist Jan Muhamad Mahar here on Sunday.

The rally which started from Qazia waah bridge culminated at Aiwan-e-Sahafat after passing through Badin Press Club.

Civil society activists, grower body, social worker Ittehad, motorcycle association, nationalist organizations, citizens and large number of journalists participated in the rally.

On this occasion, the participants chanted slogans against the murder of journalist and demanded immediate arrest of culprits.