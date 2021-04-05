UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Rally Held Against Non Payment Of Salaries Of Para Medical Staff

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:54 PM

Protest rally held against non payment of salaries of para medical staff

Pakistan Para Medical Association (PPMA) on Monday staged a protest rally against the stoppage of salaries of hundreds of para medical employees of Hyderabad and Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Para Medical Association (PPMA) on Monday staged a protest rally against the stoppage of salaries of hundreds of para medical employees of Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

PPMA leaders Abdul Hameed Jatoi, Ravi Tamboli, Lakha Dino Abro, Asif Ansari and others led the rally here at Hyderabad Press club and demanded payment of three years salaries of affected employees.

They said the salaries of 182 employees of Civil hospital Hyderabad were discharging their duties regularly but they were denied their salaries for the last three years.

Despite registering complaints with higher authorities, para medical staff had not been paid salaries due to which their families were passing hard days, PPMA leaders complained.

They also demanded of the health authorities to resolve genuine problems of para medical employees of civil hospital Hyderabad as early as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Hameed Jatoi Hyderabad Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Analysis: Why is the Emirati economy competitive?

12 minutes ago

E-Pay Punjab Achieves Another Milestone of Crossin ..

33 minutes ago

Police Service Center inaugurated in sector G-14

40 minutes ago

Govt urged to address genuine reservations of priv ..

39 seconds ago

COVID-19 vaccination continues at Arts Council

40 seconds ago

NAB working independently; says Ali Muhammad Khan

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.