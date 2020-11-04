UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Rally Held Against Publication Of Blasphemous Caricatures

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Protest rally held against publication of blasphemous caricatures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Traders and shopkeepers kept their businesses closed for several hours and held protest rally in the city on Wednesday against publication of blasphemous caricatures.

The protest was organised by the trade associations and local Ulema. The bodies that supported the protest included Anjuman Tajiran Raja Bazar; Anjuman Tajiran commercial market, Pharmaceutical trade Association, Anjuman Tajiran Moti bazzar , Sarafa and Jewellers Association , Ahle-Sunnat wal Jammat and Majlis Tahfuze Khatmay Nubawat.

The rally started from Fawara chowk and culminated at Committee chowk.

The protesters carried different placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of islam.

Markets in different areas including Raja bazzar,Moti bazzar Narankari bazzar, Cloth Market ,Sabzi Mandi,Benazir Bhutto road,Circular road,saidpur road, and Cantonment areas remained closed for around three to four hours.

Those who addressed the protest included traders leaders Sharjeel Mir,Sheikh Sidique,Shahid Ghafoor Paracha ,Arshad Awan,Sheikh Hafeez,Sain Ejaz Ulema representatives ,Mufti Qazi Mustaq Ahmed,Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi and others.

Addressing the participants of the rally,they said it was quite immoral that one should keep insulting others in the name of such limitless freedom of journalism.

They said Muslim rulers should have called a meeting of all Islamic states to discuss this issue and adopt a line of action.

They demanded that the Muslim countries take some initiative to ensure some legislation at the world level to check blasphemy.

Strict security arrangements were in place on the occasion.

Related Topics

Protest World Benazir Bhutto Blasphemy Road Saidpur Anjuman Market Muslim Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Flydubai commences flights to Tel Aviv from 26th N ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, Russia discuss financial, trade and investmen ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Malta discuss cultural cooperation

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

1 hour ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.