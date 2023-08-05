Open Menu

Protest Rally Held On "Youm-e-Istehsaal"

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Protest rally held on "Youm-e-Istehsaal"

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A protest rally against the continuous military siege and human rights violation by Indian occupying forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was held here on Saturday on Youm-e-Istehsaal, being observed every year on August 5.

The�rally�was led by Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira which was participated by large number of people particularly officials and students of various educational institutions.� � � � �� Addressing the participants, Qamar Zaman Kaira thanked the people for expressing solidarity with�their Kashmiri�brethern and urged the international community to put pressure on India to curb state terrorism, continued military siege since 5th August 2019 and other atrocities in IIOJK.

Pakistan will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs of turning the Muslim majority into the minority in the IIOJK, he added.

He termed the freedom of Kashmir as inevitable to make the freedom of Pakistan complete.

The participants chanting slogans against India and carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans "Go India, Go Back", "Stop Killing in�Kashmir�and Stop HR Violation in�Occupied Kashmir".� One minute silence's was also observed in memory of the martyrs in Kashmir.

Besides Hurriyat leaders Abdul Hameed Lone, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani and government representatives, the�rally�was heavily attended by the people from different walks of life.

