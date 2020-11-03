UrduPoint.com
Protest Rally Held To Denounce Blasphemous Caricatures

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:26 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A protest rally was carried out here on Tuesday to condemn blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) published by a French magazine.

Representatives of Religious parties, journalists, traders and a large number of citizens participated in the rally. Participants chanted slogans against French government and demanded cutting of diplomatic ties with France.

