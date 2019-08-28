UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Rally Held To Show Solidarity With People Of Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

Protest rally held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir

A protest rally was taken out by Pakistan People's Party (Shaheed Bhutto) here on Wednesday against Indian atrocities and changing the status of occupied Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A protest rally was taken out by Pakistan People's Party (Shaheed Bhutto) here on Wednesday against Indian atrocities and changing the status of occupied Kashmir.

A large number of workers of PPP (SB) and its student wing SPSF (SB) attended the rally led by party's local leaders and condemned the Indian actions against humanity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the rally demanded of the international community to take serious notice of the genocide being committed by the Indian forces in occupied areas.

They also chanted slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Protest Martyrs Shaheed Narendra Modi Student Jammu Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s DoE to showcase renewable energy ..

31 minutes ago

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

46 minutes ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

46 minutes ago

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women&#039;s Day

46 minutes ago

Karachiites foiled Indian conspiracies against Pak ..

59 minutes ago

Mandatory Educational Services Act implements in B ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.