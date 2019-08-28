Protest rally held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir

A protest rally was taken out by Pakistan People's Party (Shaheed Bhutto) here on Wednesday against Indian atrocities and changing the status of occupied Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A protest rally was taken out by Pakistan People's Party ( Shaheed Bhutto) here on Wednesday against Indian atrocities and changing the status of occupied Kashmir.

A large number of workers of PPP (SB) and its student wing SPSF (SB) attended the rally led by party's local leaders and condemned the Indian actions against humanity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the rally demanded of the international community to take serious notice of the genocide being committed by the Indian forces in occupied areas.

They also chanted slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.