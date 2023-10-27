Protest rally in Nowshera marks October 27 as Black Day against illegal occupation in IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A protest rally was held in Nowshera on Thursday to observe October 27 as a black day, the day when Indian forces illegally landed in Srinagar in 1947, marking a chapter of occupation, subjugation, and oppression for the innocent people of Kashmir.

The rally was attended by people from all walks of life, including Assistant Commissioner Nowshera, Tanveer Iqbal, police officers, Central Traders Association President, Sher Zameen Shah, traders' representatives, and students.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned the illegal annexation of the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India on October 27, 1947. They held placards and banners, expressing their condemnation of state terrorism, human rights abuses, and repression in IIOJK.

They also expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in the valley.

The rally denounced the illegal revoking of the special status of IIOJK by the fascist Modi regime on August 5, 2019, and the human rights violations in the occupied territory. The participants urged the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and press the Modi government to grant the right of self-determination to Kashmiris, as promised by the UNO.

The rally concluded with the participants chanting slogans against India and in support of the Kashmiri people.