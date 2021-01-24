Protest rally scheduled to mark Indian republic day as black day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A protest rally will be held in Chakothi, a town near Ceasefire Line, under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat to mark the so-called Republic Day of India as black day on January 26.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that a protest rally will be held on the occasion of the so-called Indian Republic Day.

He maintained that India's so-called Republic Day will be observed as a black day across the state.

He said, "People from different areas of AJK will gather at 10 am in Chakoti to mark the day of India's fake democratic day as black day." "Black flags will be hoisted and black balloons will be released in the air to protest against Indian military terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides forced partition of the state" Ghazali said.

He lamented that Indian Army is engaged in massacre of youth, destruction of houses and human rights violations within the occupied state.

Ghazali further said that the Indian occupying forces first martyred three Rajouri laborers in Shopian and then killed three Kashmiri student youths in a fake encounter in Srinagar.

He said that world should know that India is a tyrannical and savage state under the guise of democracy where people are subjected to violence and barbarism on ethnic, regional and religious grounds.

He appealed to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to gather in protest against India on January 26 and hoist black flags on houses and shops.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat voiced that the Indian occupying forces were indiscriminately shelling the lives of millions of civilians living on the ceasefire line.