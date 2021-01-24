UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Rally Scheduled To Mark Indian Republic Day As Black Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

Protest rally scheduled to mark Indian republic day as black day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A protest rally will be held in Chakothi, a town near Ceasefire Line, under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat to mark the so-called Republic Day of India as black day on January 26.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that a protest rally will be held on the occasion of the so-called Indian Republic Day.

He maintained that India's so-called Republic Day will be observed as a black day across the state.

He said, "People from different areas of AJK will gather at 10 am in Chakoti to mark the day of India's fake democratic day as black day." "Black flags will be hoisted and black balloons will be released in the air to protest against Indian military terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides forced partition of the state" Ghazali said.

He lamented that Indian Army is engaged in massacre of youth, destruction of houses and human rights violations within the occupied state.

Ghazali further said that the Indian occupying forces first martyred three Rajouri laborers in Shopian and then killed three Kashmiri student youths in a fake encounter in Srinagar.

He said that world should know that India is a tyrannical and savage state under the guise of democracy where people are subjected to violence and barbarism on ethnic, regional and religious grounds.

He appealed to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to gather in protest against India on January 26 and hoist black flags on houses and shops.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat voiced that the Indian occupying forces were indiscriminately shelling the lives of millions of civilians living on the ceasefire line.

Related Topics

India Protest World Army Democracy Student Jammu Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir January Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

53 minutes ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

53 minutes ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

2 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.