Protest Rally Staged Against India On Arrival Of EU Delegation In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Protest rally staged against India on arrival of EU delegation in Srinagar

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The protest procession on Wednesday was observed in the entire valley including Srinagar and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the arrival of the EU delegation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The people staged protest against Indian fake normalcy campaign in IIOJK under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad.

People sat in front of the Central Press Club Muzaffarabad while chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

"Killer killer Modi killer, wake up wake up UNO wake up" were among the main slogans during the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that EU delegation should take notice of Indian terrorism in disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated that the international community should fulfill its promise of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Uzair stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir demanded independence and right to self-determination from India.

"Members of the European Union should objectively inspect the ground conditions of the occupied state" he added.

Speakers in the protest said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed area and we would expose the conspiracies of Narendra Modi to the world conscience.

They were of the view that we would not accept Modi's aggression on the state.

Shaukat Javed Mir, Javed Ahmad Mughal Usman Ali Hashim, Umair Safir Abbasi, Liaqat Ali, Rana Fayyaz Ahmed, Alif Din Dar and Muhammad Aimal Farzam also addressed on the occasion.

All Hurriyat leaders and political leadership in Indian Occupied Kashmir also declared the EU delegation's visit to IIOJK as 'Futile'.

