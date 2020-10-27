Protest rally staged to mark Kashmir Black Day

The district administration on Tuesday staged a protest rally to mark Black Day against Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIOJK).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):The district administration on Tuesday staged a protest rally to mark Black Day against Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIOJK).

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali led the rally which started from Zila Council Chowk and concluded at Kutchery Bazaar Chowk after passing through various city roads including Khaleeq Qureshi Road and Press Club Road. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian aggression and atrocities in Kashmir valley.

Talking to the media, the Divisional Commissioner said that India could not suppress the voice of freedom of Kashmiri people by using force. He said that Indian forces were committing brutalities on innocent Kashmiris but India should realize that the blood of martyrs would not go waste. He said the freedom was the basic right of Kashmir people.

All international champions of human rights including United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should pay heed towards the resolution of the burning issue for a durable peace in the region.

Responding to a question, he said the entire Pakistan nation condemns the cruel acts of Modi government. Hesaid the people of Kashmir had been facing acute food and medicines shortage and they were unable even to offer prayers at mosques. It is sheer violence of human rights in Kashmir valley where the Kashmiris were deprived of their basic and fundamental rights, he said and added that the entire Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir issue.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, MPA Firdous Rai, students of various educational institutes and a large number of social, political and religious activists participated in the rally.