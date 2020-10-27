UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Rally Staged To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

Protest rally staged to mark Kashmir Black Day

The district administration on Tuesday staged a protest rally to mark Black Day against Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIOJK).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):The district administration on Tuesday staged a protest rally to mark Black Day against Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIOJK).

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali led the rally which started from Zila Council Chowk and concluded at Kutchery Bazaar Chowk after passing through various city roads including Khaleeq Qureshi Road and Press Club Road. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian aggression and atrocities in Kashmir valley.

Talking to the media, the Divisional Commissioner said that India could not suppress the voice of freedom of Kashmiri people by using force. He said that Indian forces were committing brutalities on innocent Kashmiris but India should realize that the blood of martyrs would not go waste. He said the freedom was the basic right of Kashmir people.

All international champions of human rights including United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should pay heed towards the resolution of the burning issue for a durable peace in the region.

Responding to a question, he said the entire Pakistan nation condemns the cruel acts of Modi government. Hesaid the people of Kashmir had been facing acute food and medicines shortage and they were unable even to offer prayers at mosques. It is sheer violence of human rights in Kashmir valley where the Kashmiris were deprived of their basic and fundamental rights, he said and added that the entire Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir issue.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, MPA Firdous Rai, students of various educational institutes and a large number of social, political and religious activists participated in the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Shortage Protest United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Road Jammu Muhammad Ali Media All From Government Blood OIC

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

20 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

20 minutes ago

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development to hold awarenes ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns to energise city w ..

50 minutes ago

UAE’s Eastern Region witnesses unprecedented dev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.