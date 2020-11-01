UrduPoint.com
Protest Rally Stages Against Blasphemous Caricatures

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sunni Tehrik Lahore Sunday staged a protest rally against profane sketches.

A large number of activists participated in the protest held outside the Lahore Press Club here.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the French president for supporting anti-Muslim acts.

The protestors demanded expelling of the French ambassador from the country and boycott of its products.

Addressing the participants, District President Allama Sharifuddin Qazafi, Akmal Qadri and others said that the entire Muslim world was in an agony after the publication of blasphemous sketches in France.

