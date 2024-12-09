Protest to be held against India on Int HR day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Pasban e Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a forum of migrants from occupied Kashmir, has announced to organize a protest against ongoing human rights violations on International Human Rights day.

In a statement issued to media, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali has said that the worst violations of human rights are currently being committed in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that people will gather at Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk at 10:00 a.m, the dire situation of thousands of Kashmiri prisoners will be highlighted in front of the world, including exposing Indian war crimes, highlighting the worst violations of human rights.

He said that the 130 million population of Occupied Kashmir is practically under the siege of one million Indian soldiers where all their basic human, political, social and religious rights are being severely violated.

He said that since August 5, 2019 till date, Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is under complete military siege where civil liberties are being severely trampled under the black laws of like AFSPA, POTA, TADA, UAPA, and PSA.

Ghazali said that the Kashmiri people are currently fighting the oppression of Indian imperialism.

He appealed to the citizens to participate in the protest on December 10 to raise their voice against Indian terrorism.