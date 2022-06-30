Protesters allegedly attack HESCO office in Latifabad

A Sub Divisional Office of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company in Latifabad unit 5 (HESCO) was attacked here on Thursday allegedly by enraged citizens protesting against the removal of power supply links from the Pole Mounts Transformers (PMTs) in their areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A Sub Divisional Office of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company in Latifabad unit 5 (HESCO) was attacked here on Thursday allegedly by enraged citizens protesting against the removal of power supply links from the Pole Mounts Transformers (PMTs) in their areas.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar apprised that the attackers damaged the office furniture and record.

According to him, a team of HESCO cut off the power supply to a 200 KV PMT and a 100 KV PMT in the areas Shaukat Dhobi and Tariq Colony.

He claimed that against 34 registered connections of the 200 KV PMT a sum of Rs4.3 million had accrued due to unpaid bills and against 103 registered consumers on 100 KV PMT a sum of Rs8.5 million had accumulated.

He said the connections were severed due to continuous non-payment of the utility bills.

The spokesman informed that the company's concerned SDO had submitted an application for registration of a FIR against the attackers at B-Section police station