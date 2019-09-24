Protesters attack private hospital as youth dies of alleged negligence in Sialkot

Bereaved family on Tuesday staged protest against death of a youth due to alleged negligence of doctors at private hospital in Sialkot

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Bereaved family on Tuesday staged protest against death of a youth due to alleged negligence of doctors at private hospital in Sialkot.According to details, the relatives took to street after they were informed about the death of their patient during the treatment.

Some of the nearby enraged college students also atatcked the hospital and broke its outpatient department (OPD) and pharmacy.The protesters also chanted slogans against hospital management and demanded the concerned authorities to take action into the matter.