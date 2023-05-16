UrduPoint.com

Protesters Block Kohat–Peshawar Road

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The protesters of a local tribe on Tuesday blocked the KohatPeshawar Road near the Kohat tunnel in a protest against the killing of 11 persons of their tribe in an armed clash in Dara Adamkhel area of the district.

The people of the Sunikhel tribe lost 11 persons due to firing by a rival tribe of Zargunkhel over a dispute related to the demarcation of a coal mine the other day. The protesters placed the dead bodies on the road and blocked the traffic.

It is worth mentioning here that at least 15 persons were killed and several others injured during an exchange of fire between the two tribes in the Dara Adamkhel area of Kohat district.

