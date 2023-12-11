Protesters burn Indian flag against controversial SC decision validating August 5 action

A protest rally was organized here on Monday by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a refugee organization, against the controvertial verdict of the Indian Supreme Court regarding abrogation of the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A protest rally was organized here on Monday by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a refugee organization, against the controvertial verdict of the Indian Supreme Court regarding abrogation of the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of people gathered at Burhan Wani Chowk and chanted slogans against Indian government and Supreme Court of India and burnt Indian flag in protest.

Speakers on the occasion termed the decision of the four-member bench as unfair and biased one.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that Chief Justice of India has created a new tragedy in South Asia by bringing injustice to 200 million people of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said neither Indian government nor any court run by its government can change the status of Jammu and Kashmir while people have already rejected Indian illegal act of 5th August 2019.

They lamented the cruel and biased decision that has been imposed against the consent of Kashmiri people, saying that the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir reject Indian coercive rule, legal and military coercion.

"The people of the state will continue their struggle for their freedom and right to self-determination", they reiterated.

The speakers questioned the member countries of the United Nations Security Council as why they failed to implement the resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

They said that India should remember that it cannot freeze the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people through oppression, military and judicial terrorism.

The rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Usman Ali Hashim, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Shaukat Javed Mir, Khalid Mehmood Zaidi, Bilal Ahmed Farooqui, Muhammad Ishaq Shaheen, Faisal Farooq, Muhammad Fayyaz, Irshad Tantray, Imtiaz Aziz Khan, Muhammad Altaf Minhas, Mehmood Shah and others.