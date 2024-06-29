Protesters Call-off Strike After Successful Talks With Admin
June 29, 2024
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Hazrat Bilal held a successful negotiation with those protesting against electricity load shedding in Belambat which led to calling off the site-in by the protestors.
On this occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara told the delegation of the protesters and local leaders that in the light of the orders of the provincial government, the duration of load shedding has been reduced to 12 hours on all feeders. However, due to load management, faults occur on the feeders, which have been ordered to be cleared at the earliest.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara said that under the supervision of the district administration, the PESCO and police are conducting operations in all the subdivisions of Dir Lower for the recovery of Kunda mafia and the remains. The Deputy Commissioner gave a deadline to all the departments to clear the PESCO arrears within one month. He also directed the PESCO that the consumer of the concerned feeder should be informed about the fault on any feeder.
