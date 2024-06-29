Open Menu

Protesters Call-off Strike After Successful Talks With Admin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Protesters call-off strike after successful talks with admin

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Hazrat Bilal held a successful negotiation with those protesting against electricity load shedding in Belambat which led to calling off the site-in by the protestors.

On this occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara told the delegation of the protesters and local leaders that in the light of the orders of the provincial government, the duration of load shedding has been reduced to 12 hours on all feeders. However, due to load management, faults occur on the feeders, which have been ordered to be cleared at the earliest.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara said that under the supervision of the district administration, the PESCO and police are conducting operations in all the subdivisions of Dir Lower for the recovery of Kunda mafia and the remains. The Deputy Commissioner gave a deadline to all the departments to clear the PESCO arrears within one month. He also directed the PESCO that the consumer of the concerned feeder should be informed about the fault on any feeder.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Police Electricity Dir Timergara All Government PESCO

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

52 minutes ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

1 hour ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

1 hour ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

1 hour ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

2 hours ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

2 hours ago
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan