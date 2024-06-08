Open Menu

Protesters Demand Action Against Swat Timber Mafia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A large number of people held a protest demonstration against illegal tree cutting by the timber mafia in Swat on Saturday.

The protest coincided with the arrival of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who was in Swat to address a rally.

The demonstration aimed to draw the Chief Minister's attention towards the illegal deforestation that is destroying the natural beauty of the region.

The protesters, including lawyers, students and civil society members, marched from Saidu Sharif to the district court, chanting slogans against the timber mafia and demanding an end to the illegal cutting of trees.

They claimed that the timber mafia has devastated Swat's landscape and called for government intervention.

The demonstrators sought to raise awareness among the authorities, including the visiting chief minister.

The protesters demanded immediate government action to halt the illegal deforestation and protect Swat's forests.

