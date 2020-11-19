UrduPoint.com
Protesters Demand Right To Self Determination In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Protesters demand right to self determination in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A sit-in protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights here on Thursday against Indian oppression, barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demand the United Nations (UN) for right to self-determination.

A large number of citizens participated in the anti-India protest sit-ins and the right to self-determination rally.

The people in the protest were chanting slogans for freedom and anti-India including "Go Modi Go Back & Go India Go Back".

Despite heavy rains, a large number of leaders of political and religious parties, women, elders, children and youth were present in the sit-in.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali and other speakers on the occasion said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was a unity whose future will be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir through referendum.

The speakers said that India has imposed war on the citizens living on the ceasefire line after the oppression in the occupied valley.

They lamented that Youths were being killed in IIOJK. The people were of the view that by eliminating the state subject, Jammu and Kashmir domiciles have been issued to 2.2 million Indian citizens in Kashmir.

"These cruel actions of India have posed a serious threat to the Muslim identity of the state." they added.

The speakers said that a dark cloud was hovering over the unity, identity and future of the state. In these most difficult circumstances, the citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) could not remain silent. The people across the state would fight any kind of aggression by India.

The speakers called upon the UN to take steps to fulfill its promises made with the Kashmiri people.

The international human rights organizations Amnesty International and Asia Watch should also play a role in exposing India's ongoing terrorist activities.

