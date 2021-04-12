Protesters disrupts twin-cities traffic

Islamabad and Rawalpindi Monday faced a massive traffic jam as the protestors of a religious group blocked the arteries in Bhara Kahu, Committee Chowk and entry and exit points of the twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad and Rawalpindi Monday faced a massive traffic jam as the protestors of a religious group blocked the arteries in Bhara Kahu, Committee Chowk and entry and exit points of the twin cities.

A few hundreds protestors blocked the roads by placing barricades disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.

Heavy contingent of police along with Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were deployed at Faizabad and other important points to maintain the law and order situation.

The officials of district administration were showing maximum restraint and trying to resolve the issue through dialogue.