Protesters gather outside Laal Haveli in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) A large numbers of Protesters have gathered outside Laal Haveli—the private residence of Interior Minister Sheik Rasheed in Rawalpindi.

The angry protestors are chanting slogans against Sheikh Rasheed and demanding hi resignation. A video clip showing charged Protesters sloganeering against Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed outside his house--Laal Haveli in Rawalpindi.

There was a surprising co-incidence that there was protest continuing outside Laal Haveli and Sheikh Rasheed was addressing in the parliament and saying that they were not much different from TLP in terms of faith.

The Interior Minister, however, did not give any policy statement and said that it would be given by Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

On other hand, police registered FIR against Protesters of religious party under terrorism charges for abducting DSP and other police personnel. ASI Mohammad Iqbal lodged the complaint against party workers.

The FIR said that Protesters stormed into the police station with petrol bombs and bottles of acid and that they vandalized the police station and kidnapped the DSP and other officials after setting it on fire. It also accused the workers that they attacked the Rangers.