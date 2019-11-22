UrduPoint.com
Protesters Near Faizabad Block Traffic For Hours

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:20 PM

Protesters near Faizabad block traffic for hours

Motorists and commuters travelling in public transport remained stranded in a traffic jam for around three hours due to a protest demonstration near Faizabad here on Friday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Motorists and commuters travelling in public transport remained stranded in a traffic jam for around three hours due to a protest demonstration near Faizabad here on Friday evening.

The road users trapped in the traffic mess on both sides of the Islamabad Highway due to protest after the clash between two groups in Rawalpindi which resulted in three deaths and injuries to six others.

The traffic load on Islamabad Highway increased after 5 p.m. due to heavy rush of office workers travelling between the twin cities.

The police told media persons about incident of armed clash between two rival groups reported at Dhok Kala Khan area of the Rawalpindi following which people belonging to victims' side protested and blocked the road.

The firing incident gripped the area in panic. Rescue officials rushed to the place of the incident and transferred dead bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital, police said.

Following this incident, the protesters raised slogans and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

The protest resulted in traffic jam and the officials of the district administration, Operational police as well as traffic police reached the scene and succeeded in opening of the roads after negotiations with those leading the protest.

