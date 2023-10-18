Open Menu

Protesters Rallies In Support Of Innocent Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Protesters rallies in support of innocent Palestinians

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Jamat-ul-Muslmeen here on Wednesday took out a rally in solidarity with Palestinians and to denounce Israeli bombardment on Gaza.

Sporting arm and headbands engraved with slogans “Labbaik ya Gaza” (Gaza we are here), and “Labbaik ya Aqsa” (Aqsa we are here), the protesters rallied at clock tower.

A large number of religious minorities, were part of the march.

Addressing the rally, Agha Jabbar Awan expressed concern over growing number of casualties in Gaza, accusing Tel Aviv of deliberately targeting civilians.

