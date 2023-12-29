Protesters urge Sindh govt against to protect Karoonjhar mountain

The Jamshoro chapter of Sindhi Adabi Sangat and Sindh Graduate Association held a protest in Jamshoro district on Friday against the anticipated lease of Karoonjhar mountain for extraction of mineral resources and stones

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Jamshoro chapter of Sindhi Adabi Sangat and Sindh Graduate Association held a protest in Jamshoro district on Friday against the anticipated lease of Karoonjhar mountain for extraction of mineral resources and stones.

Zahid Murtaza, N B Khoso and other speakers who addressed the protest said the Karoonjhar mountain in Tharparkar holds historic, religious, cultural and heritage significance.

They added that the importance of the environment, wildlife and livelihood connected to the mountain could also not be ignored.

They said around 40 dams had been built in Nangarparkar taluka whose sole source of water were the streams of Karoonjhar.

They urged the government not to consider the auction of the mountain.

APP/zmb/