Protesters Who Intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's Car In Lahore Face Legal Action

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2023 | 01:06 PM

The Kahna police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against individuals involved in obstructing the road as Shehbaz Sharif was returning from a political gathering to his residence.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) Kahna police took action against demonstrators who halted the car of PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sub-Inspector Munir initiated the FIR, citing road obstruction as the Primary charge.

The FIR reportedly identifies four suspects, while several other unidentified individuals are also mentioned. A video capturing the protesters blocking Shehbaz Sharif's vehicle and expressing their discontent over soaring inflation quickly went viral on social media. Many of them used harsh language against the PML-N leader.

Shehbaz Sharif was seated in the front of a bulletproof car as he made his way home following a political event in Lahore.

A day later, Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to local leaders from the area where his car was halted to discuss the ongoing situation. He took to X, previously known as Twitter, to clarify that he had invited the relevant local leaders to hear their concerns and had assured them of a resolution to their problems.

In response, the PTI reminded the PML-N of the public's dissatisfaction, attributing it to the perceived lack of action during their 16-month tenure in the coalition government.

