Protesting employees announces to end sit-in after successful negotiations

(@FahadShabbir)

The protesting employees here Monday announced to end their sit-in after holding talks with Chief Minister's aide, Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The protesting employees here Monday announced to end their sit-in after holding talks with Chief Minister's aide, Kamran Bangash.

Talking to media, Kamran Bangash said that protest has been called off by protesting employees after success of talks.

He told that special assistant to CM, Abdul Karim and MPA, Fazal Karim were also attended the negotiations that were held in Jirga Hall of Provincial Assembly.

He said government desires provision of relief to government employees and resolution of their problems. He also expressed gratitude to union leaders of employees for their positive and reconciliatory approach.