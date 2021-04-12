UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesting Employees Announces To End Sit-in After Successful Negotiations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:15 PM

Protesting employees announces to end sit-in after successful negotiations

The protesting employees here Monday announced to end their sit-in after holding talks with Chief Minister's aide, Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The protesting employees here Monday announced to end their sit-in after holding talks with Chief Minister's aide, Kamran Bangash.

Talking to media, Kamran Bangash said that protest has been called off by protesting employees after success of talks.

He told that special assistant to CM, Abdul Karim and MPA, Fazal Karim were also attended the negotiations that were held in Jirga Hall of Provincial Assembly.

He said government desires provision of relief to government employees and resolution of their problems. He also expressed gratitude to union leaders of employees for their positive and reconciliatory approach.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Chief Minister Jirga Provincial Assembly Media Government

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

7 minutes ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

8 minutes ago

Iran accuses Israel of sabotage at nuclear site, v ..

4 minutes ago

Taiwan sees biggest Chinese jet incursion after Bl ..

4 minutes ago

Closing arguments expected next Monday in Floyd mu ..

4 minutes ago

Capital reports 680 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.