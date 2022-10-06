Protesting individuals not LUH employees, spokesman

The Liaquat University Hospital management has termed the protest by a few individuals as drama and clarified that these people had nothing to do with LU Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Liaquat University Hospital management has termed the protest by a few individuals as drama and clarified that these people had nothing to do with LU Hospital.

The spokesperson of Liaquat University Hospital said in a statement that the protestors were not employees of the hospital but they were hired by a contractor on daily wage basis.

He said protesting individuals were protesting to cause damage to the reputation of the institution.

The spokesman requested the media organizations and journalists to verify such news before publishing or broadcasting.