PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A protesting mob on Tuesday dispersed after SP City Iman Khan assured to arrest those who had been involved in the killing of three persons over property dispute the other day in the jurisdiction of Shah Qabool Police Station.

It is pertinent to mention that a rival group opened fire on its opponents over property dispute in a property dealer's shop.

As a result two persons Momin and Noor Hussain died on the spot while two others including Arsala and Mahmood received critical injuries. The injured were rushed to hospital where Mahmood succumbed to his injuries. The relatives of deceased have blocked the road in the jurisdiction of Shah Qabool Police Station.

Meanwhile, SP City said that search operations on different localities were also underway to apprehend the culprits.