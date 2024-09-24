Open Menu

Protesting Nursing Students Linked To Previous Violence: LUMHS Administration

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Protesting nursing students linked to previous violence: LUMHS administration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The administration of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro has clarified that the nursing students protesting at the university’s administration block are representatives of a group involved in a recent physical assault on nursing students at the College of Technology.

In response to the incident, the university has initiated an inquiry and suspended the students' admissions, while a legal action has also been initiated by the parents of the affected students at the Jamshoro police station.

According to LUMHS media coordinator, the protest was an attempt to pressurize the administration into halting disciplinary actions.

However, the administration made it clear that they will not compromise, so that to prevent such violent incidents in the future.

