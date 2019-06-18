UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesting Opposition Stage Walkout Form Budget Session

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:12 PM

Protesting opposition stage walkout form budget session

Rumpus dominated Khyber Assembly proceedings during budget session when Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani was not permitted by the chair to express his apprehensions and concerns relating to budget 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Rumpus dominated Khyber Assembly proceedings during budget session when Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani was not permitted by the chair to express his apprehensions and concerns relating to budget 2019-20.

At the outset of proceedings, Akram Khan Durrani rose and tried to express his concerned relating to budget but he was unable to speak as his mic was disconnected. However he continued to address the house in high pitch voice.

Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani chairing the proceedings ruled that the main agenda of the day proceedings is budget speech of the provincial finance minister, therefore he can not undertake any other agenda for the day.

But the adamant Durrani refused to budge and continued his speech.

In the meantime, fully charged opposition assembled near the Speaker dice and started chanted slogans against the treasury benches.

Finance Minister who had already started budget speech continued with composure and resolve despite interruptions and hullaballoo of opposition benches. He got a respite when opposition staged a walkout and left the hall Opposition member, Nighat Orakzai of PPP remained in the house and persistently tired to interrupt Jhagra by blowing whistles and chanting slogans. Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan was also present in the budget session.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Akram Khan Durrani Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Tennis: Mallorca WTA results

3 minutes ago

Erdogan attends prayers for Egypt's ex-president M ..

3 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of Morsi, former Egyptian Presiden ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Japan exchange views on security policie ..

36 minutes ago

Business community voices concern over delay in re ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt to generate Rs53.4bn by upward revision in ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.