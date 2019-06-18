Protesting opposition stage walkout form budget session

(@imziishan)

Rumpus dominated Khyber Assembly proceedings during budget session when Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani was not permitted by the chair to express his apprehensions and concerns relating to budget 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Rumpus dominated Khyber Assembly proceedings during budget session when Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani was not permitted by the chair to express his apprehensions and concerns relating to budget 2019-20.

At the outset of proceedings, Akram Khan Durrani rose and tried to express his concerned relating to budget but he was unable to speak as his mic was disconnected. However he continued to address the house in high pitch voice.

Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani chairing the proceedings ruled that the main agenda of the day proceedings is budget speech of the provincial finance minister, therefore he can not undertake any other agenda for the day.

But the adamant Durrani refused to budge and continued his speech.

In the meantime, fully charged opposition assembled near the Speaker dice and started chanted slogans against the treasury benches.

Finance Minister who had already started budget speech continued with composure and resolve despite interruptions and hullaballoo of opposition benches. He got a respite when opposition staged a walkout and left the hall Opposition member, Nighat Orakzai of PPP remained in the house and persistently tired to interrupt Jhagra by blowing whistles and chanting slogans. Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan was also present in the budget session.