Protesting secretaries VCs, NCs of KP baton charged by police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The secretaries of village councils (VCs) and neighbourhood councils (NCs) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday staged a protest in front of KP Assembly demanding services structure, computer allowance and polio honorarium.

The protest demonstration led by President Liaqat Ali Jhagra were holding placards and chanted slogans for their rights including provision of allowances as per rules and laws.

After a deadlock between the protestors and authorities, police resorted to baton charge, fired rubber-bullets and tear gas shells. The mob disbursed after injuries of 10 protestors while several secretaries were arrested.

Talking to journalists, President Liaqat Jhagra said that several protestors who had been injured were arrested by police. He said that protest demonstration would be continued till fulfillment of demands.