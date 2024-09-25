Protesting Transport Dept Employees Demand Regularization
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Contract employees of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration demanding regularization of their services and payment of their outstanding dues by the provincial government.
The affected employees of the Road Transport board (RBT) stated that they have not received salaries for an extended period. They were initially recruited on fixed pay between January 18, 2021, and September 3, 2021, and were later regularized under the RTB Employee Regulation Act 2022, which was approved by the provincial assembly on May 30, 2022.
However, the employees claim that the government has failed to implement the Act, leaving them with no choice but to approach the Peshawar High Court (PHC). Although their initial plea was rejected, they approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which accepted their appeal and affirmed the validity of the RTB Employee Regulation Act 2022.
Despite this, the employees expressed frustration that the provincial government had shown little interest in regularizing their positions. They are urging the government to take immediate action to address their plight, especially in the face of rising inflation.
