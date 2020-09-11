UrduPoint.com
Protestors Demand Public Hanging Of Rape Culprits

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Protestors demand public hanging of rape culprits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :People hailing from different walks of life on Friday staged a protest demonstration and demanded to publicly hang the culprits of raping a women motorist on the motorway in Gujjarpura area of Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The participants of the demonstration jointly organized by Jamat-e-Islami , Bazeecha Itfal and WAPDA Union, criticised the "derogatory remarks" uttered by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore against the rape victim.

Speaking on the occasion, JI leader Nuzhat Bhatti urged the government to investigate the case using modern investigative techniques like the Zainab case so that the culprits could not escape from punishment.

JI Women Wing Deputy General Secretary Sakeena Shahid, Ayesha and Izat Khan, President of Mazdoor Union CDA, criticised the statement of CCPO.

A WPDA Union leader said the failure of local police and motorway authorities must be admitted as the shameful incident took place on the link road that connected the two motorways.

PTI's Member of National Assembly Dr Seemi Bukhari said the CCPO, who was responsible for the safety, security and dignity of lives and property of the citizens, should not have utter such remarks. The CCPO had already been summoned by the Senate's Standing Committee on Human Rights, he added.

She said the assault on a woman travelling with her children on the motorway was highly reprehensible, shameful and regrettable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, had ordered to take immediate action against the culprits and award them maximum punishment .

