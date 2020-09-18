Protestors demand strict punishment for culprits of motorway incident

A number of people belonging to different walks of life Friday brought out a rally here to demand strict punishment for the culprits involved in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape and other incidents of child and woman abuses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A number of people belonging to different walks of life Friday brought out a rally here to demand strict punishment for the culprits involved in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape and other incidents of child and woman abuses.

The participants of the rally, including lawyers and civil society members, who marched from Committee Chowk to Liaquat Bagh on the Murree Road, raised slogans for bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to justice.

They also called legislation for public hanging of those involved in rape cases.