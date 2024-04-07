Protestors Demand To Stop Brutalities In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A civil society movement titled ‘Save Gaza Campaign’ on Sunday demanded of the international community to play its part to stop brutalities against innocent people in Gaza.
The participants of a protest against Israeli brutalities in Gaza outside the Karachi Press Club, said that thousands of innocent people including children had been killed in Gaza.
The protesters were holding banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the people of Gaza also chanted slogans against Israeli brutalities.
