Protestors end strike as DC assures security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The protest that continued for the last seven days in the capital of South Waziristan, Wana ended on Friday after a successful dialogue between protestors and the district administration.

The protest was held against frequent incidents of target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, terror incidents, robberies and poor law and order in merged districts, including South Waziristan.

After a successful dialogue with the district administration, the protestors ended their strike and roads were reopened for vehicular traffic.

The deputy commissioner said the demands of the protestors were legitimate and constitutional and ensured that practical measures had been taken to protect the life and property of the people.