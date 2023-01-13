UrduPoint.com

Protestors End Strike As DC Assures Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Protestors end strike as DC assures security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The protest that continued for the last seven days in the capital of South Waziristan, Wana ended on Friday after a successful dialogue between protestors and the district administration.

The protest was held against frequent incidents of target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, terror incidents, robberies and poor law and order in merged districts, including South Waziristan.

After a successful dialogue with the district administration, the protestors ended their strike and roads were reopened for vehicular traffic.

The deputy commissioner said the demands of the protestors were legitimate and constitutional and ensured that practical measures had been taken to protect the life and property of the people.

Related Topics

Target Killing South Waziristan Protest Kidnapping Poor Law And Order Traffic Wana

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

2 hours ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

13 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.