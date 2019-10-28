UrduPoint.com
Protestors In Canada Raise Voice For Kashmiri Human Rights Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that use of pellet guns, abduction, illegal imprisonment and a complete communication blackout are the pernicious manifestations of illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that use of pellet guns, abduction, illegal imprisonment and a complete communication blackout are the pernicious manifestations of illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

Addressing an event related to Kashmir Black Day in Ottawa organized by Kashmir Committee of National Capital Region, the High Commissioner said Kashmiris were confined to their homes without access to health and educational facilities.

He mentioned that political leadership in Kashmir had been arrested with 13,000 students picked up and taken to unknown locations, says a message received here from Canada.

He expressed concern that the sufferings could lead to radicalisation of the Kashmiris who otherwise were seeking the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

He informed the gathering that due to Pakistan's efforts spearheaded by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the world had woken up to the plight of the Kashmiris and the Indian government's draconian approach had elicited international criticism and condemnation.

He lauded the Pakistani Canadians who spared no efforts to protest against the Indian brutalities in Kashmir and sensitize their compatriots about the ethical, moral and humanitarian disaster currently prevailing in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmiris and Canadians of Pakistani-origin organized a peaceful demonstration in front of the Canadian Parliament to condemn the humanitarian disaster prevailing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The demonstrators held placards and banners highlighting sufferings of the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir. They chanted slogans against human rights violations in the valley to draw the attention of the international community towards the draconian human rights violations against the innocent civilians.

They urged the Canadians and international community to take cognizance of the illegal steps India has taken to subjugate Kashmiris.

They demanded the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions regarding granting of the right of self-determination to Kashmiris and also urged the Canadian legislators and the government to take up the issue of human rights violations with the Indian government.

