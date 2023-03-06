Protestors shut down Indus Highway at Dara Adam Khel over coal mines issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Hundreds of vehicles were stranded for three hours when local men closed the Indus Highway at Dara Adam Khel on Monday.

The protestors were demanding a resolution to the long-standing issue of their share in the coal mines, causing long queues of vehicles for several kilometers.

Even sick people and ambulances were stuck in the worst traffic jam due to the closure of the main highway, which is the only road connecting southern districts to the provincial capital, Peshawar.

After successful talks between the administration and the protestors, the highway was reopened.