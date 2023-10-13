Open Menu

Protestors Stage Rallies In Solidarity With Palestine

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Protestors stage rallies in solidarity with Palestine

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life held protests to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and voiced Israel’s atrocities against them and the illegal occupation of their areas on Friday in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A large number of people belonging to different walks of life held protests to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and voiced Israel’s atrocities against them and the illegal occupation of their areas on Friday in Attock.

Waving Palestinian flags, and chanting slogans “Labaik ya Aqsa”, and “Down with Israel”, the marchers rallied at different roads and concluded at Kutchery Chowk where local leaders from different religious and political parties addressed the participants.

The rally was attended by people from all walks of life; students, activists, traders, lawyers and workers all marched together demanding an end to the illegal occupation of Palestine.

The speakers drew the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and barbaric attacks against innocent Palestinians by Israeli forces.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamait Islami separately organized two different rallies to express solidarity with the besieged people of Palestine in Gaza, facing aerial attacks from Israeli forces.

