ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Despite rain and changing weather conditions, the participants of JUI-F's Azadi March are determined to continue thier protest and struggle with their leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

The rain on Tuesday night created huge trouble for the JUI-T workers who did not leave the venue and spent night lying in the open sky. They kept chanting slogns all the night during the rain and showed thier full loyality to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

The workers said that they would be standing by their leader, no matter, what kind of weather or situation comes thier way.

Some protestors made spaces to hide themselves during the rain and some of them laid down beneath the containers. They got shelter under the containers brought there by the govenment to save themselves from the rain and some said that the government should bring more containers there on the spot to block thier route.

However, two persons died of cardic arrest at the venue of the protest and dozens of protestors fell sick due to changing weather conditions.

A large number of workers reached PIMS hospital after they fell sick to get medical treatment. Saifullah, 70, from Khuzdar and Muhammad Akhtar, 80, from Quetta died there due cardic arrest. The bodies of the protestors were sent back to thier areas.

It may be mentioned here that around 70,000 persons gathered in the Azadi March of JUI-F to stage protest against the government.

Through his tweet, PM Khan directed the CDA Chairman to reach at the dharna site and check what the "dharna participants" needed because of onset rain and the chainging weather conditions.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) sit-in has entered the 6th day in Islamabad and the deadlock between the government and the JUI-F leadership is still persisting as the both sides did not find any conclusion to end the sit-in. Maulana Fazl ur Rehmana Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehma said that the government should present its suggestions if it really wanted to find anay middle ground. He said they would see the suggestions of the government and give its feedback what to do.