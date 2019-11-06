UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protestors'will Goes High Despite Harsh Weather In Azadi March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Protestors'will goes high despite harsh weather in Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Despite rain and changing weather conditions, the participants of JUI-F's Azadi March are determined to continue thier protest and struggle with their leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

The rain on Tuesday night created huge trouble for the JUI-T workers who did not leave the venue and spent night lying in the open sky. They kept chanting slogns all the night during the rain and showed thier full loyality to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

The workers said that they would be standing by their leader, no matter, what kind of weather or situation comes thier way.
Some protestors made spaces to hide themselves during the rain and some of them laid down beneath the containers. They got shelter under the containers brought there by the govenment to save themselves from the rain and some said that the government should bring more containers there on the spot to block thier route.

However, two persons died of cardic arrest at the venue of the protest and dozens of protestors fell sick due to changing weather conditions.

A large number of workers reached PIMS hospital after they fell sick to get medical treatment. Saifullah, 70, from Khuzdar and Muhammad Akhtar, 80, from Quetta died there due cardic arrest. The bodies of the protestors were sent back to thier areas.

It may be mentioned here that around 70,000 persons gathered in the Azadi March of JUI-F to stage protest against the government.

Through his tweet, PM Khan directed the CDA Chairman to reach at the dharna site and check what the "dharna participants" needed because of onset rain and the chainging weather conditions.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) sit-in has entered the 6th day in Islamabad and the deadlock between the government and the JUI-F leadership is still persisting as the both sides did not find any conclusion to end the sit-in. Maulana Fazl ur Rehmana Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehma said that the government should present its suggestions if it really wanted to find anay middle ground. He said they would see the suggestions of the government and give its feedback what to do.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Protest Quetta Azadi March Died Khuzdar SITE May Capital Development Authority All From Government

Recent Stories

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

26 minutes ago

Hearing of one constitution avenue/grand Hayat Hot ..

24 minutes ago

2019 Islamic Banking Index reports highest penetra ..

41 minutes ago

ADNOC to convene global energy leaders for annual ..

41 minutes ago

Farmers advised pest scouting to save cotton crop ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.