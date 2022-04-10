Protests against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees carried out a protest demonstration in support of their demands and said that their salary is pending for the past four months or so.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protesting employees said it is an irony that the IIOJK authorities have money to purchase new buses but at the same time they do not have the funds for the salary of its employees.

The protesters said there are scores of employees who are working on consolidated wages for 12 years and their services have not been regularized.

They said retirement benefits have not been given to the RTC employees who have retired over the past few years.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Tantraypora area of Palhallan in Baramulla district staged a protest against the failure of the department concerned in ensuring drinking water supply to the area.

Scores of women came out on road to register their protest and ended up blocking the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway near Palhallan.

"We are without water for the last 8 months but now the same has gone worse; we are forced to walk distance to get the water and despite the holy month of Ramadan, we are left with no option but to come out and walk distance to get drinking water," the protesting women said.

Meanwhile, after the assurances of the police and officers from the administration, the protesters dispersed peacefully and the traffic was restored on the Highway.