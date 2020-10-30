UrduPoint.com
Protests Against Blasphemous Caricatures Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Large protests were held here on Friday against blasphemous sketches.

According to details, a large number of people took part in the protests. Protestors inside Islamabad's red zone moved towards the French Embassy after removing the containers deployed to block their way at Aabpara Chowk.

The police used tear gas shells to push back the protesters who dispersed after protests.

A heavy contingent of the police was deployed to bring the situation under control. It is to mention that section 144 has already been imposed in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

