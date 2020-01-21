UrduPoint.com
Protests Against Controversial Law In India Turning Into A Revolution: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:49 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that protests against controversial Citizenship Act in India was now turning into a revolution, as the Gandhi's grand-grandson Tushaar Gandhi along with Indian Muslims was also protesting against the black law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that protests against controversial Citizenship Act in India was now turning into a revolution, as the Gandhi's grand-grandson Tushaar Gandhi along with Indian Muslims was also protesting against the black law.

He expressed these views while talking to a 13-member delegation of interfaith harmony, Punjab Women Development Department's Vice Chairperson Farzana Rauf and others here at Governor House.

He said the Modi government was following the agenda of extremism and ethnicity in India. Lockdowning of Muslims through 170 days of curfew in occupied Kashmir and human rights violations were unethical, unconstitutional and inhuman, he said and added that the world community should not keep mum over it but help stop Indian atrocities.

The Governor Punjab said that India had become totally unsafe for minority communities because of Narendra Modi having ideology of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and his government's cruel policies.

Narendra Modi was also targeting the Muslims through controversial Citizenship Act but in addition to millions of Indian Muslims, the Hindus and people belonging to other religions were also now raising voice against Narendra Modi and their protest was enraging with each passing day.

He maintained the amendment in the controversial Citizenship Act was sheer violation of basic human rights but unfortunately, United Nations and other international organizations were not taking notice of it and their silence was also violation of human rights. More problems would take place in the region, if the world has not stopped the atrocious and anti-minority policies of Narendra Modi, and India would solely be responsible for it.

The Governor emphasized that unity in Pakistan was need of the hour in view of India's aggression and war hysteria. "Inshallah, we under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan want to give the next generations a peaceful, economically strong and prosperous Pakistan, for which, effective measures were being put in order", he added.

