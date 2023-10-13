Open Menu

Protests Against Israeli Aggression In Palestine

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Protests against Israeli aggression in Palestine

The people of Hyderabad came out on the streets to protest against Israeli attacks in occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The people of Hyderabad came out on the streets to protest against Israeli attacks in occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza. They chanted slogans against Israel and appealed to all Muslim countries, including the United Nations, to get involved and help stop the Israeli aggression.

After Friday prayers, various political, religious, and social organizations organized protest rallies to express their solidarity with the martyrs of Palestine and to condemn Israeli aggression. These rallies were conducted by Jamait-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Milli Yakjehti Council, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S), Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Sunni Tehreek, and others.

Addressing the participants, leaders of these parties and organizations demanded from the United Nations to strongly condemn Israeli aggression and urged them to take notice of Israel's actions, which involve dropping tons of explosives, using phosphorus bombs, and targeting innocent citizens, especially women and children. They also called on human rights organizations to play their part and stressed the need for the OIC and Muslim countries to come forward and put an end to the oppressor's actions.

They stated that they would not remain silent on the desecration of Qibla-e-Awal and the widespread killing of Muslims, and they clarified that the circle of protest and demonstration against such actions will be widened.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Israel Palestine Gaza Hyderabad Circle Women Muslim All From OIC

Recent Stories

JUI-F holds rally to show solidarity with Palestin ..

JUI-F holds rally to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims

3 minutes ago
 Introductory talk on books held at PU Library

Introductory talk on books held at PU Library

3 minutes ago
 LDA seals, demolishes 23 illegal constructions

LDA seals, demolishes 23 illegal constructions

3 minutes ago
 OIC envoy on Kashmir visits LoC; supports Pakistan ..

OIC envoy on Kashmir visits LoC; supports Pakistan's stance

46 seconds ago
 DC visits Civil Hospital to inspect medical facili ..

DC visits Civil Hospital to inspect medical facilities

7 minutes ago
 PM reiterates sternness against smuggling, corrupt ..

PM reiterates sternness against smuggling, corruption as efforts coming to fruit ..

7 minutes ago
Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to conde ..

Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to condemn illegal occupation of Kashm ..

10 minutes ago
 Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws ..

Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws for protection of rural women

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhamm ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of M ..

10 minutes ago
 FHI delegation calls on health minister

FHI delegation calls on health minister

10 minutes ago
 Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palesti ..

Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict complex challenge

14 minutes ago
 Mari Petroleum, Police, Rangers, PAF victorious in ..

Mari Petroleum, Police, Rangers, PAF victorious in National Hockey C'ship

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan