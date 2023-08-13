Open Menu

Protests Block Highway To Vent Anger Over Delay In Replacing Defective Transformers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Protests block highway to vent anger over delay in replacing defective transformers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The residents of some villages of Qasimabad blocked the Hyderabad Bypass in protest here on Sunday, demanding the replacement of the defective transformers.

The residents of Muhammad Bux Shoro and Noor Muhammad Shoro villages blocked the bypass, which connected the M9 Motorway with the National Highway, for several hours, blocking the movement of interprovincial traffic.

They blamed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for making them and their children suffer the power outage for many days.

The protesters said time and again they had lodged successive complaints with the authorities of HESCO but to no avail.

The protesters dispersed after they were assured that their complaints would be addressed on priority.

