UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Erupt In Different Cities After Detention Of TLP Chief Saad Rizvi In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:17 PM

Protests erupt in different cities after detention of TLP Chief Saad Rizvi in Lahore

TLP workers blocked roads, burnt tyres and jammed traffic in the country's major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi to condemn detention of their leader Maulana Saad Hussain Rizvi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021 Hundreds and thousands of Tehreek-e-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) workers and supporters from big cities of the country staged strong protest after detetion of their chief Maulana Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Maulana Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was detained by the police ahead of thier long march against the PTI government on April 20.

The protesters blocked the roads in all big cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and many other small cities in different parts of Punjab.

Huge protest was stage in Karachi and other areas of Sindh. They took to streets to protest detention of their chief Maulana Saad Rizvi.

TLP was due to take out long march against the PTI government for not ousting French ambassador over blasphemy issue.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Punjab Long March Blasphemy Rawalpindi April All From Government Khadim Hussain Rizvi

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

6 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

7 minutes ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

20 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

37 minutes ago

UN Following Situation in Donbas with Concern, Urg ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.