Protests erupt in different cities after detention of TLP Chief Saad Rizvi in Lahore

TLP workers blocked roads, burnt tyres and jammed traffic in the country's major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi to condemn detention of their leader Maulana Saad Hussain Rizvi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021 Hundreds and thousands of Tehreek-e-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) workers and supporters from big cities of the country staged strong protest after detetion of their chief Maulana Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Maulana Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was detained by the police ahead of thier long march against the PTI government on April 20.

The protesters blocked the roads in all big cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and many other small cities in different parts of Punjab.

Huge protest was stage in Karachi and other areas of Sindh. They took to streets to protest detention of their chief Maulana Saad Rizvi.

TLP was due to take out long march against the PTI government for not ousting French ambassador over blasphemy issue.

